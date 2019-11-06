Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $1,932,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,839.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $746,347.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,648 shares of company stock valued at $11,658,308 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.16. 930,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,217. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.