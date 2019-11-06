Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ExlService by 54.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ExlService by 52.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ExlService by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in ExlService by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 254,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $708,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $249,371.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,979,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,780. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 132,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $70.51.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

