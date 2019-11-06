Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.39. 1,906,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,660. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $62.61 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

