Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,602,000 after purchasing an additional 543,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,633,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,587,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,526,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,592,000 after acquiring an additional 514,618 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $45,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.18. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $713.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

