Yowie Group (ASX:YOW) Shares Up 8%

Yowie Group (ASX:YOW)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), 443,339 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $17.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.07.

Yowie Group Company Profile (ASX:YOW)

Yowie Group Limited, a brand licensing company, develops and sells consumer products worldwide. The company owns intellectual property rights to supply Yowie branded chocolate confectionery products, as well as develops Yowie digital platform and Yowie branded licensed consumer products. Yowie Group Limited is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

