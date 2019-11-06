Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. CBL & Associates Properties reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million.

CBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 283.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 84,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 42.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 117,849 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 253,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 43,538 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 2,392,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,404. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94, a PEG ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

