Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CVB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in CVB Financial by 142.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

