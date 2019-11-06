Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $6,250,224. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 142,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 7,319,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,764. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

