Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to Post $1.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.39. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $1,795,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,223,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Boston Partners increased its position in Toll Brothers by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,139 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,359,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,292,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 511,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,132,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $39.49 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

