Zacks: Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

CORT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 23,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 49,048.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 553,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,590,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,334,000 after purchasing an additional 532,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 391.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 555,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 442,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

