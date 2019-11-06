Zacks: Analysts Expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) to post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. Interpace Diagnostics Group reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 65.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.33.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.34. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

