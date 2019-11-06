Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Xylem posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. Xylem’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Cfra cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,099 shares of company stock worth $1,088,189 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 90,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 37,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Xylem by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.19. 58,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,914. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

