Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 million.

CHMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

CHMI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 111,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,061. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.49000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 71.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

