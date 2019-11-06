Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Sell

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Colgate have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months, driven by its strained margin trend. In third-quarter 2019, escalated expenses of raw and packaging materials, including foreign-currency transaction costs, hurt gross margin. This coupled with higher SG&A expenses, as a rate of sales, hurt operating profits. Consequently, earnings fell year over year and are likely to decline in mid-single digits in 2019. Also, adverse currency impacts cannot be ignored. Nevertheless, Colgate expects strong top-line gains from accelerated investments in brands, pricing and innovation along with expansion in new markets and e-commerce capabilities. Moreover, it expects to sustain organic sales growth trend in 2019, backed by higher volume and pricing. Management now estimates organic sales growth of 3-4%.”

CL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

CL opened at $65.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,196 shares of company stock worth $18,239,955. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,202,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,880,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 150,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 727,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,173,000 after acquiring an additional 68,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

