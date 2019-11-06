Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $138.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tiffany have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock recently got a boost following the company’s confirmation that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE or LVMH. The latter has made a buyout offer of approximately $14.5 billion to Tiffany, which is reviewing the proposal. Certainly, Tiffany remains focused on evolving its brand, enhancing omni-channel experience and firming position in core markets. We anticipate sales in mainland China to remain robust. The company is trying all means to position itself amid headwinds related to soft demand from foreign tourists, adverse currency fluctuations and disruptions in Hong Kong. It expects performance to improve in the second half given new product launches and related marketing campaigns.”

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TIF. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tiffany & Co. to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.30.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $124.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.66. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $130.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.