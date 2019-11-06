Zacks Investment Research Lowers CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to Sell

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CDK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

CDK Global stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,974. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,714,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

