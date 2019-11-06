Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ILPT stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.