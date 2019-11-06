Zacks Investment Research Lowers Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) to Hold

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $3.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MoneyGram International’s third-quarter loss of 7 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 4 cents per share. The company’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Its investments in digital platform, mobile and online businesses are likely to help it gain market share. A decline in expenses is expected to aid margins. Its partnership with Ripple will help it to benefit from blockchain technology and grow its cross-border business. Initiatives for customer retention are paying off well, with the company witnessing strong enrollment growth. However, weakness in the money transfer business, impacted by a deliberate strategy of increasing compliance control and imposing limits on certain transactions, and global economic weakness are concerns.”

MGI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $3.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

