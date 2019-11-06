Zacks: Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Given $9.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $9.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JRSH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday.

Shares of JRSH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. 11,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 7.41. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $75.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

