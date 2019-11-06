Zacks: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $220.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.57. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

