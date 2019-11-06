Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CFO Olivier Leonetti Sells 1,817 Shares

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.69, for a total transaction of $433,699.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $241.32 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $248.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

