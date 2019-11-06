Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Lowered by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.5% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total transaction of $408,654.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,197 shares of company stock worth $14,403,242. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $241.32 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $248.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.63.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

