Zeepin (ZPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $489.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 364.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $489.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 599.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00222334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.01487481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00118125 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

