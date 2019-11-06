Zilla (ZLA) Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $831,547.00 and approximately $17,270.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00222658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.01476643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00118290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

