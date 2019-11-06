Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Zoo Digital Group stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 million and a P/E ratio of 41.50. Zoo Digital Group has a one year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 144 ($1.88).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

