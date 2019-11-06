Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.49

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 9420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after buying an additional 1,795,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,453,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 833,333 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,200,000 after buying an additional 434,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,675,000. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

