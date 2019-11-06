Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ZYME opened at $36.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

