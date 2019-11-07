$0.02 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Orion Group reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial set a $7.10 price target on Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

ORN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 463,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.11. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 432,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Orion Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,192,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 389,115 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Orion Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,553,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 405,794 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 144,600 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

