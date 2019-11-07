$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. First Majestic Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

AG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 7,857,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,749. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.08. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Creative Planning lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 406,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

