$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 209,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,258. The firm has a market cap of $713.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

