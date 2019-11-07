-$0.22 EPS Expected for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 176.81% and a negative net margin of 65,833.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

FUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:FUV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. 99,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,509. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcimoto stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Arcimoto worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

