$0.24 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.21. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $212,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $3,069,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $323,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 1,355,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.