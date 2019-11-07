$0.33 EPS Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 212,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,533,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,481,000 after purchasing an additional 526,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 320,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,437,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

