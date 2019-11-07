-$0.62 EPS Expected for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.81). Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 785.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

MNTA stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $102,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $227,331.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,609.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $681,177. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,025,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after buying an additional 438,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 403,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,751,000. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,365,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.