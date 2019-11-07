-$0.62 EPS Expected for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.81). Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 785.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

MNTA stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $102,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $227,331.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,609.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $681,177. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,025,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after buying an additional 438,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 403,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,751,000. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,365,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.