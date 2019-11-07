$0.72 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. ExlService posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,478,867.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,912 shares of company stock worth $2,684,850. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ExlService by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 447,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. 91,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. ExlService has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.