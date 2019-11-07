$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. RPM International posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. RPM International has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,123.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 156.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,470,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,839,000 after purchasing an additional 179,678 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in RPM International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 447,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

