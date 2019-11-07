111 (YI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. 111 has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.09 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.18%. On average, analysts expect 111 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 111 alerts:

NASDAQ YI opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. 111 has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of 111 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

About 111

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.