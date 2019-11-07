1,132 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 105,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

