121,100 Shares in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 121,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $28.24. 61,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,844. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $36.12.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 1,550 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,983.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

