$166.01 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will announce sales of $166.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.64 million to $167.48 million. Liberty Property Trust posted sales of $180.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full-year sales of $645.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.45 million to $646.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $672.48 million, with estimates ranging from $653.52 million to $690.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Property Trust.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $140,503.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after buying an additional 110,606 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LPT opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.