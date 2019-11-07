$170.59 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) to announce $170.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.96 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $102.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $622.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.80 million to $678.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $753.19 million, with estimates ranging from $719.30 million to $784.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NOG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,975,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,151. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.20.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

