224,719 Shares in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 224,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 19,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 127,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.34.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 65.40%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

