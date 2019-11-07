23,525 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $575.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $558.21 and a 200-day moving average of $498.10. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $365.20 and a 52 week high of $589.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.59.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

