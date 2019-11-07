2,615 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,063. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

