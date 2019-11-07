$388.85 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report $388.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.30 million. Atlassian reported sales of $298.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.79 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,208,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,493,000 after buying an additional 2,059,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,953,000 after buying an additional 1,342,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,036,000 after buying an additional 1,113,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,242,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,620,000 after buying an additional 1,010,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $115.25 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

