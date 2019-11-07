3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 79,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,299 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 9,413.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,940 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 16.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.