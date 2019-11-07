4,043 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 101.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 53.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.51.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.81. 15,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,551. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

