4,135 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,447.1% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 483,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 123,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.24. 6,979,719 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95.

