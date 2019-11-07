48,000 Shares in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Bought by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. GMP Securities cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.26.

EGO opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.26 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

