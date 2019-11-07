51,300 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.32. 68,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,683. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

